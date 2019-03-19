Gautam Gambhir: Virat Kohli is ‘very lucky’ to remain captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore always has a stellar lineup of cricketers. However, the Virat Kohli-led side has not been very successful. Virat’s record as a batsman in the Indian Premier League is outstanding, and he is currently the second highest run scorer in the tournament. Unfortunately, his record as a captain of the side isn’t as good. Under his leadership, RCB has won 44 games out of 96 matches. Former Indian player Gautam Gambhir weighed in on Kohli’s stats as a captain.

Gambhir believes that Kohli is not a ‘tactful captain’ and one should not be comparing him with veterans such as MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. The hero of the 2011 World Cup final feels that Kohli still has a long way to go. “I don’t see him as a shoot captain or a tactful captain. And he hasn’t won the IPL. So ultimately a captain is only as good as his record till the time you don’t win the IPL. There are people who have won the trophy three times – MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma. So I think he has a long way to go,” Gambhir said on an analysis show on Star Sports.

Gambhir added that Virat is lucky that RCB is carrying on with him as the captain despite not having the numbers to support his role. Kohli has been a part of Royal Challengers since the inaugural edition of the IPL. "You cannot compare him to someone like Rohit or Dhoni at this stage because he has been part of RCB and captaining RCB for the last seven to eight years and he has been very lucky and should rather thank the franchise that they stuck to him because not many captains have got such a long run where they haven’t won a tournament,” Gambhir said. The IPL is scheduled to start off on March 23.