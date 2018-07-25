Glenn Maxwell speaks up on the Al Jazeera sting, ignores his own drunken shenanigans

The cricket fraternity was shocked when a sting operation by Al Jazeera which revealed that a few Australian cricketers were involved in spot fixing. Now Australia cricket Glenn Maxwell has spoken up about the operation. Though the report did not name him specifically, the player feels that the time referred on the documentary hinted that he had a part in it. During his commentary on the scandal, he mentioned that he had reported ‘certain untoward things’ during the IPL. However, the Aussie batsman seemed to have overlooked an incident that he was involved in during the IPL. One that could have potentially killed him.

A report on the Mumbai Mirror claims that Maxwell had left the team hotel during the 2017 IPL, without informing the team manager, the local liaison officer or the integrity officer. Prior to the match between Kings XI Punjab and the Gujarat Lions, he had disappeared for a party at a resort. On his way back from the hotel, Maxwell was reportedly drunk and had decided to cycle his way back home.

The Mirror citied a BCCI official who said that Maxwell had fallen off his cycle due to his inebriated state and could’ve been run over by passing vehicles. An unnamed person identified him, and helped him reach his hotel. The BCCI reportedly did not want to make the incident public, fearing a controversy.

Speaking to SEN Radio, Maxwell opened up about the match fixing scandal: “I was shocked. I was a bit hurt by it as well,” he lamented. “To have these allegations about your involvement in a game where you’ve only got happy memories about it, great memories…”