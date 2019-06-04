Debanu Das June 04 2019, 12.20 pm June 04 2019, 12.20 pm

England is a cricketer’s paradise right now. Just like we often do celeb-spotting in Mumbai, you could probably blindfold yourself and toss a ball only to find it caught by some hotshot cricketer. It has come to a point that cricketers are meeting fellow cricketers and posing for pictures. It’s not often that you get to see some of the best players of a game in a single frame. Yet, the ICC shared a picture of the GOATs from an older generation of cricketers. Sir Vivian Richards, considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, posed for a picture with the amazing Shane Warne, a legend in his own right.

Warne never got a chance to bowl at Sir Vivian at an international game since the latter retired almost a year before the Australian debuted. However, he did bowl to Richards at exhibition matches. Unfortunately, that was the closest the world was treated to before Richards left the cricket grounds for good. Such a bummer!

Interestingly, the ICC shared the pic on the anniversary of Warne’s ‘that’ delivery – the one which went on to be known as the ‘Ball of the Century.’ Mike Gatting, the unfortunate recipient of the delivery, was outfoxed by a young Shane Warne. It has been 26 years since that historic moment, yet the sight of Gatting – then a veteran of 79 Tests – looking out of his wits is still fresh among cricket fans.