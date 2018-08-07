Golf isn't for everyone and James Anderson learnt it the hard way

Team England wrapped the first test match in just four days and decided to make the most of it by playing golf. But looks like this turned out to be an unpleasant outing for England pacer James Anderson who injured himself while trying his hand on a different sport.

Stuart Broad, James’ teammate took to Twitter and shared the video of James’ golf-swing moment gone wrong. Though the video looks funny, we are sure it must have been one hell of a painful moment.

Looks like Anderson went hard on the ball and wanted to get it out of the woods but the ball bounced back after hitting the tree and hit him straight in the face at point-blank range. It was surely a hilarious moment for Stuart who recorded the whole incident. Surely Golf is a sport James would stay away from, henceforth.

James is England’s highest test wicket-taker and is now topping the test bowling ranking too, post his brilliant performance in the first test at Edgbaston where team India lost the match by 31 runs.

Well, we hope James is doing well post the hilarious incident and we see him play against India on Thursday in the second test which is going to be played at the Lords. Till then, let’s hope he stays away from the golf ball and dabbles with the good old cricket one.