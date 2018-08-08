Google honours cricketer Dilip Sardesai’s 78th birthday with a doodle

Regarded as one of India’s best batsmen when it comes to spin bowling, Dilip Sardesai, the master cricketer would have celebrated his 78th birthday on August 8. Sardesai debuted in cricket at the inter-university Rohinton Baria Trophy held in 1959-60. He had scored 435 runs along with an average of 87. In a doodle, Google paid tributes to the late legend.

Sardesai went on to play 30 Test matches for India and went on to earn the title of “Renaissance Man of Indian cricket.” During his playing days, between 1961 and 1972, he scored a total of 2,001 runs. His best performance emerged in 1971 when India faced the then West Indies, a side that was feared by every cricketing nation. His efforts resulted in an Indian victory over the hosts.

Though India lost to Barbados and had to sweat it out against Guyana, Sardesai’s performance was commended in India because of the 642 runs he scored in the series which included a double ton at Kingston. He minted the term “Popatwadi attack”, in a bid to boost the team’s morale.

“I was told he was terrific against spin,” wrote his son, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai. “He wasn’t the greatest fielder but he was always someone who was ready for a fight.”