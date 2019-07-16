Rushabh Dhruv July 16 2019, 6.01 pm July 16 2019, 6.01 pm

Ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar's coach, Ramakant Achrekar, breathed his last on January 2, 2019. The supreme figure, Achrekar was born in 1932 and was a driving force in shaping up Tendulkar's hit cricketing career. The entire nation, on July 16, celebrates Guru Purnima. And, well, how can the master blaster not remember his coach on this auspicious occasion. It so happened that Tendulkar took to his Instagram account and shared an old picture alongside his mentor (Ramakant Achrekar), paying tribute to the deceased. In his heartfelt post, Sachin wrote how the late coach has been a guiding force behind the cricketer's success.

Have a look at Sachin Tendulkar's post below:

Also on the occasion of Guru Purnima, let's take a look at an old video of Tendulkar, fondly remembering his 'sir'. Journalist Kunal Purandare recorded Achrekar's life in his book 'Ramakant Achrekar: Master Blaster's Master'. The video was captured as Sachin sent in good wishes for the book. "30-32 years back, I was an 11-year-old kid and I went to Achrekar sir. I was extremely nervous when sir was standing behind me. I didn't bat well at all. Later, my brother requested Achrekar sir to move away from the net," he recalled.

Tendulkar made his debut on the cricket grounds in 1989 and was the first Man in Blue to score 100 international hundreds and an ODI double hundred. He is also the only one to play 200 Test matches.