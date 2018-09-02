Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Sachin Tendulkar has a tall wish for the bowler

Team India is celebrating the birthday of their beloved Lambu aka Ishant Sharma. The dreaded fast-bowler is bringing in his 30th birthday on Sunday and he’s doing what he does best – helping his team seal the deal in England. The Ishant and the rest of the Indian team is currently battling it out in the fourth Test in Southampton.

The 6 ft 3 in ace bowler received much love from peers, seniors and social media. Sachin Tendulkar was among the first to wish the man with the legend teasing him about his birthday falling on the same day as World Coconut day.

.@ImIshant! पेड़ से नारियल निकालते निकालते, लंबू बन गया! Only fitting that your birthday is celebrated on #WorldCoconutDay.🌴 😜 Have a great one. pic.twitter.com/5Ig6bHsC5h — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2018

Several others including the likes of Yuvraj Singh, teammate Hardik Pandya, test great VVS Laxman wished the tall pacer a happy birthday.

Dear Lambu many happy returns of the day god bless ! Great going in the tests all the best cause don’t you know who I am 🤪😜 @ImIshant — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 2, 2018

Happy birthday big fella 👑 have a blast and keep smiling raajje 😉😜 @ImIshant pic.twitter.com/QazPMoGlll — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) September 2, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @ImIshant . May your dreams come true. Wish you the very best for the ongoing test match. pic.twitter.com/l6NV57mBhu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 2, 2018

The BCCI made Ishant’s day special by dedicating a video to him, taking him down memory lane with his knock-out spell against Pakistan. The ICC too gifted him with a video of one of his best attacks, this one was against Sri Lanka in the Champions Trophy semi-final in 2013. The account of the Lord’s Cricket Ground showed good sportsmanship when they put out a video of Ishant’s seven-wicket haul that decimated the England batting lineup in 2014.

Happy Birthday @ImIshant. Here is a trip down memory lane as we relive one of his fiery spells against Pakistan - not too long ago 😜🎂 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ayrnQOuKBa — BCCI (@BCCI) September 2, 2018

Happy birthday @imIshant! To celebrate, revisit his Player of the Match performance in India's #CT13 semi-final, where he took 3/33 against Sri Lanka! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/CegrB9Clbp — ICC (@ICC) September 2, 2018

🎂 Happy Birthday to @ImIshant! Take a look back at his seven-wicket haul at Lord's in 2014 ⬇️#LoveLords pic.twitter.com/1SKvEbSo6x — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) September 2, 2018

We were actually looking out for Virendra Sehwag’s tongue-in-cheek wish for Ishant because Viru always has something up his sleeve but he hasn’t posted anything yet. We will be waiting right here.