image
Monday, September 3rd 2018
English
Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Sachin Tendulkar has a tall wish for the bowler

cricket

Happy Birthday Ishant Sharma: Sachin Tendulkar has a tall wish for the bowler

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   September 02 2018, 6.44 pm
back
BCCIBirthdayenglandHappy BirthdayICCIshant SharmaLord's Cricket GroundSachin TendulkarTeam IndiaWorld Coconut day
nextNo Arjun Tendulkar in U-19 Asia Cup Squad, trolls missing too
ALSO READ

BCCI posts team India’s lunch menu, trolls cry ‘BEEF’

Indian team served most mouth-watering dishes at Lord’s

Trolling Anushka Sharma for being in the Indian High Commission picture? Here’s why you're wrong