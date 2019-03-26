Happy Birthday Kedar Jadhav: Rohit Sharma and team India have some epic wishes for the all-rounder

Team India's all-rounder Kedar Jadhav turned a year old on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman who also bowls right-arm spin bowling turned 33 years old. Kedar, who has been contributing to the team with the bat in the middle overs has also been chipping in time and again with the balling abilities and has helped the team win crucial matches including some in IPL. Apart from his on-field contribution, Kedar is widely popular in the Indian dressing room for his love for Bollywood and his dancing skills.

As Kedar Jadhav is celebrating his 33rd Birthday, team India's vice-captain Rohit Sharma took to Instagram and shared a funny video. The video features birthday boy Kedar himself along with Rohit Sharma who is acting like a bouncer and shooing off fans from Kedar who is in the middle. With the looks of it, seems that Kedar is trying to imitate Salman Khan and the rest are his bodyguards.

Clearly the Maharashtra born player is a vivid Bollywood fan and calling him a bhai ka fan wouldn't be wrong.

In another video shared on the Indian Cricket team's Instagram handle, we can see him dancing like no one's watching. They also wished Kedar Jadhav of more such moves, runs and wickets in the coming years.

We wish Kedar Jadhav a very happy birthday once again and hope he keeps entertaining us for many more years to come.