Happy birthday MS Dhoni! Five times Captain Cool proved he is a Daddy Cool as well

First published: July 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Updated: July 07, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Author: Ranjini Maitra

Tranquil, decisive, purposive. These are the three best words we could come up with, to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The man who is lovingly called Captain Cool by the nation celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. He has surely been a champion on the field. But hey, 'home ground' is often taken for granted (even in Cricket). He is no less a winner there! Dhoni makes for a doting dad and would give up on the world to spend some quality time with daughter Ziva.

Here are five times he slew it like a daddy cool!

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Because there's no fun in exploring Snapchat alone.

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Daddy, enough of running. Now take some crawling lessons from me!

Attack on besan ka laddoo

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Atttaaaacccckkkkk!

Game over, had a nice sleep now back to Daddy’s duties

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Daddy be my in-house stylist!

Ziva gives me company for the last walk to the Pune dressing room for this season.thanks a lot PUNE for supporting us and turning the whole stadium yellow,hope CSK entertained you guys enough

A post shared by M S Dhoni (@mahi7781) on

Because some companions are for life...

Happy Birthday MS. Keep nailing it in all spheres of life! :)

tags: #Birthday #cricket #daddy cool #daughter #india #Instagram #MS Dhoni #Ziva

