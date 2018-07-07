Happy birthday MS Dhoni! Five times Captain Cool proved he is a Daddy Cool as well

Tranquil, decisive, purposive. These are the three best words we could come up with, to describe Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The man who is lovingly called Captain Cool by the nation celebrates his 37th birthday on Saturday. He has surely been a champion on the field. But hey, 'home ground' is often taken for granted (even in Cricket). He is no less a winner there! Dhoni makes for a doting dad and would give up on the world to spend some quality time with daughter Ziva.

Here are five times he slew it like a daddy cool!

Because there's no fun in exploring Snapchat alone.

Daddy, enough of running. Now take some crawling lessons from me!

Atttaaaacccckkkkk!

Daddy be my in-house stylist!

Because some companions are for life...

Happy Birthday MS. Keep nailing it in all spheres of life! :)