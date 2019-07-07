It is our former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 38th birthday on July 7, 2019. And on such a special occasion, it is evident that wishes for him are pouring in from everywhere. While his fans made the former skipper top all the trending charts on social media, MS Dhoni's colleagues, too, sent in their love. From Virendra Sehwag to VVS Laxman; several sportsmen took to their social media accounts and shared their wishes for the legendary Mahi and, it honestly, couldn't get any sweeter.
Well, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, who is known for his wit, had the most creative wish for Mahi. We all know that Dhoni's lucky number is 7 and Sehwag just made it even more clear with his birthday wish. Taking to his Twitter account, Sehwag stated that "7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world."
Take a look at Virendra Sehwag's birthday wish for Mahendra Singh Dhoni here:
Several other cricketers, too, did not fail to wish Dhoni on his birthday to make him feel special.
Take a look at their wishes here:
Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ
— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Mahi bhai wishing you a very happy birthdayy!! Thanks for everything you have taught me all these years! A great friend in a Captain, a true team players and a legend who makes anything look so easy !! God bless you Mahi bhai and janam din ki bahot bahot shubhkamnaye 🙏💯 have a great day!! @mahi7781
A post shared by Ishant Sharma (@ishant.sharma29) on
All these wishes just make our hearts melt with happiness. Not only has Dhoni grabbed our attention on the field with his ever continuing boundaries but also by being a kind soul. We would like to wish Dhoni a very happy 38th birthday indeed!Read More