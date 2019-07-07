In Com Staff July 07 2019, 11.39 am July 07 2019, 11.39 am

It is our former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni's 38th birthday on July 7, 2019. And on such a special occasion, it is evident that wishes for him are pouring in from everywhere. While his fans made the former skipper top all the trending charts on social media, MS Dhoni's colleagues, too, sent in their love. From Virendra Sehwag to VVS Laxman; several sportsmen took to their social media accounts and shared their wishes for the legendary Mahi and, it honestly, couldn't get any sweeter.

Well, former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, who is known for his wit, had the most creative wish for Mahi. We all know that Dhoni's lucky number is 7 and Sehwag just made it even more clear with his birthday wish. Taking to his Twitter account, Sehwag stated that "7th day of the 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world."

Take a look at Virendra Sehwag's birthday wish for Mahendra Singh Dhoni here:

7 continents in the World 7 days in a week 7 colours in a rainbow 7 basic musical notes 7 chakras in a human being 7 pheras in a marriage 7 wonders of the world 7 th day of 7th month- Birthday of a wonder of the cricketing world #HappyBirthdayDhoni . May God Bless You! pic.twitter.com/3Xq8ZUWx8p — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2019

Several other cricketers, too, did not fail to wish Dhoni on his birthday to make him feel special.

Take a look at their wishes here:

Many happy returns of the day mahi bhai! God bless you ⁦@msdhoni⁩ #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/slB9AfIGXQ

— Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 6, 2019

First played together in Bangladesh in 2004 & shortly saw him announce his arrival against Pak at Vizag when he scored 148, hasn’t looked back since and the legend of MS Dhoni has only grown by the year. Wishing a once in a lifetime player and captain , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/nlPGj1Xord — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 7, 2019

Wishing @msdhoni all the very best in life. Luck , Love and Success #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3RrlbgtJJB — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 7, 2019