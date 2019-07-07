Rushabh Dhruv July 07 2019, 11.30 am July 07 2019, 11.30 am

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is popularly known MS Dhoni, celebrated his 38th birthday on July 7, 2019. It is a known fact that MSD was lovingly called the 'Captain Cool' of India. Talking about some of his achievements, the former skipper has more than 17,000 runs in international cricket to his name. Not just this, he is also one of India’s most successful wicketkeeper with over 800 dismissals in the international arena at his disposal. That being said, on the occasion of the star cricketers birthday, celebrations were bound to happen. While his fans marked the day by making him trend on social media, MSD, too, had quite the celebrations post the men in blue's spectacular performance at recent India vs Sri Lanka match.

Just in case you are curious and eager to know about all the fun from Dhoni's 38th birthday party, well, we are here at your rescue. After defeating Sri Lanka on Saturday (6th July) in Headingley in the ongoing Cricket World Cup 2019, Dhoni's wife Sakshi gave us various glimpses from the former captain's birthday bash. Going by the pictures and videos that have surfaced online, the birthday man was seen having a ball of a time with his bundle of joy Ziva, colleagues Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Kedhar Jadhav and others. Not to miss Dhoni's epic caked face!

Have a look at a few pictures and videos shared by Sakshi Dhoni below:

A photo with near and dear ones on the eve of one's birthday toh banta hai boss:

Here's Hardik Panday and Dhoni's picture from the party with quite a goofy expression:

The birthday boy was also seen making boomerangs with his boy pals. Take a look at one with Rishabh Pant and the other one with Hardik Pandya where he is seen teaching the iconic helicopter shot to the lad.

Birthday Boy teaching helicopter shot to his student hardik. 😋😍❤️#HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/9hzKHOPV5m — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) July 7, 2019

It was in 2014 when Dhoni retired from Test cricket after locking horns against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.