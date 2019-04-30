Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma: 7 Instagram posts that prove he is a perfect family man

Nikita Thakkar April 30 2019, 12.24 pm April 30 2019, 12.24 pm

His batting skills are exceptional, his captaincy is super cool and that's just some of the reasons we love Rohit Sharma! The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team and the captain of IPL team Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma celebrates his birthday today i.e. April 30. He is widely known as the Hitman of the Indian cricket team thanks to the massive sixes he strikes every time he is on the field. He has several records in his name including that of being the only batsman to have three double hundreds in One Day International matches and highest individual score in ODI. But that's cricketer Rohit Sharma for ya. He has another side to him which is very endearing. That's the side of him that comes out when he is with his family.

Scroll through his Instagram profile and you'll realise that he is a perfect family man. He never misses out on an opportunity to share a picture of his beautiful wife or his little daughter with the cutest captions. Rohit's wife Ritika Sajdeh gave birth to their daughter on January 8, 2019 and they named the little bundle of joy Samaira. The cricketer couldn't be here when his wife gave birth, but he is taking all his daddy duties quite seriously.

Like here in this picture. He is proving to a perfect bed to daughter Samaira to sleep on.

View this post on Instagram This is special, so good to be back ❤️ A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Feb 13, 2019 at 3:56am PST

Rohit Sharma's Sundays are for family!

View this post on Instagram Sunday’s are for family after all 😊 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Dec 23, 2018 at 12:31am PST

On father's day, Rohit had shared the best throwback!

View this post on Instagram #MyRealHero #FathersDay A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Jun 17, 2018 at 3:46am PDT

Pets are family, Rohit knows it well.

View this post on Instagram Pure 💙 A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on May 10, 2018 at 7:11am PDT

"All I ever want for you is to be happy like you are in this picture. Happy birthday 🎂," wrote Rohit on one of the birthdays of his wifey.

Here's when he received Spanish lessons from his little munchkin.

View this post on Instagram Spanish lessons at 3months #muybien A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45) on Apr 10, 2019 at 2:56am PDT

Last but not least, here's a perfect family portrait of the Sharmas!

We wish you a very Happy Birthday Rohit Sharma. May you keep shining bright!