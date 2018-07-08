home/ sports/ cricket
Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Fans celebrate the cricketing legend  

Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Fans celebrate the cricketing legend  

First published: July 08, 2018 04:14 PM IST | Updated: July 08, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Author: Prajakta Ajgaonkar

It’s Sourav Ganguly’s birthday and when it’s dada’s birthday, it’s sure to rain wishes. Sourav, one of India’s finest batsmen, turns 46 on Sunday and the fans from the cricketing world and outside poured in with birthday wishes for the former captain of the Indian team. As the then captain of the cricket team, Ganguly can be credited with giving many young and upcoming players an opportunity to play for the country. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni were mentored by him and went on to enjoy great exploits at the international arena. So it’s only natural then that much love is shown to him on his special day.

 

 

Sourav is also currently in the news as Team India tours England over the next few weeks. Memories of Sourav removing his team jersey and waving it over a balcony after winning the NatWest Tri-Series Final at Lord's is still fresh in the minds of cricketing fans.

 

Sourav Ganguly wasn’t just a great player, he is also attributed to be one of the best captains India has ever had. He continues to hold the record of having the best Test scorecard as captain on foreign soil. He even led India to the final of 2003 World Cup and won the much-coveted Nat West trophy.

Sourav Ganguly took on the role of the Indian captain at a tough time. In fact Indian cricket was at its lowest stage then. The plague of match fixing had hit its reputation and Sourav had much work to do. And he did it well. Under his captaincy, the Indian team found its tracks once again and the faith and love for the game was restored.

SHOW MORE
tags: #batsmen #Birthday #Captain #cricket #Harbhajan Singh #india #Indian team #MS Dhoni #Sourav Ganguly #Team India #Virender Sehwag #Yuvraj Singh #Zaheer Khan

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All