Happy Birthday Sourav Ganguly: Fans celebrate the cricketing legend  

It’s Sourav Ganguly’s birthday and when it’s dada’s birthday, it’s sure to rain wishes. Sourav, one of India’s finest batsmen, turns 46 on Sunday and the fans from the cricketing world and outside poured in with birthday wishes for the former captain of the Indian team. As the then captain of the cricket team, Ganguly can be credited with giving many young and upcoming players an opportunity to play for the country. The likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni were mentored by him and went on to enjoy great exploits at the international arena. So it’s only natural then that much love is shown to him on his special day.

দাদা - আপনার জন্মদিন সুখ আর ভালোবাসায় ভরে উঠুক ।। Wish you a year full of দাদাগিরি, @SGanguly99 😜 pic.twitter.com/xDzE2N3NOS — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2018

Step 1-Wake up, blink your eyes twice & dance down the track Step 2-Smash the bowler & at times even spectators(no violence intended) Step 3-Swing not only the ball but also ur hair,bowl ur heart out Step 4-Celebrate like no one’s watching To a wonderful man, #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ytk8zaGTcy — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2018

One of the first daring personalities in the world of cricket, who took the Indian Team to great heights agression and passion for the game and my 1st Indian Captain who I played under. Happy Birthday, @SGanguly99! #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/ykp6Ss4gAY — R P Singh (@rpsingh) July 8, 2018

Wishing you a very happy birthday and best of health dada! @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/z4t4eoO0If — Prragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2018

Happy Birthday to one of the most inspiring man, the man who changed the face and attitude of Indian Cricket. Aise bhi koi chadhta hai kya @SGanguly99 dada !#HappyBirthdayDada , have a great life ahead pic.twitter.com/KjiggQcAuS — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2018

Wish you a very very happy birthday @SGanguly99 .May you enjoy an abundance of good food, wonderful conversations and love of people around #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/u6QPadqha9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2018

Like a Phoenix he came back, like a Royal Bengal he roared, it was Team India which he ensured #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/pe6T2vcpqp — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) July 8, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday dada @SGanguly99, may god bless you with all the success & happiness! #HappyBirthdayDada — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) July 8, 2018

Have a great one, Dada! 🎉 Wishing @SGanguly99, the president of @CabCricket and the first leader of the #Knights, a very Happy Birthday! 🎂#HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tWo93BVQ1j — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) July 8, 2018

Sourav is also currently in the news as Team India tours England over the next few weeks. Memories of Sourav removing his team jersey and waving it over a balcony after winning the NatWest Tri-Series Final at Lord's is still fresh in the minds of cricketing fans.

Sourav Ganguly wasn’t just a great player, he is also attributed to be one of the best captains India has ever had. He continues to hold the record of having the best Test scorecard as captain on foreign soil. He even led India to the final of 2003 World Cup and won the much-coveted Nat West trophy.Sourav Ganguly took on the role of the Indian captain at a tough time. In fact Indian cricket was at its lowest stage then. The plague of match fixing had hit its reputation and Sourav had much work to do. And he did it well. Under his captaincy, the Indian team found its tracks once again and the faith and love for the game was restored.