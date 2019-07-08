Antara Kashyap July 08 2019, 8.24 pm July 08 2019, 8.24 pm

Cricket legend and former Indian Captain Sourav Ganguly turned 47 on July 8 and Twitter was filled with wishes for him. His former teammates Virender Sehwag, VVS Lakshman, and Yuvraj Singh, along with cricket analysts Boria Majumdar, Joy Bhattacharya, and Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta were among the many celebrities who wished him. The cherry on the top, however, was a heartwarming wish from his former teammate and another legend Sachin Tendulkar. Sachin posted a very old picture of the two and recalled their wonderful journey together.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar recalled the duo's journey from playing Under-15 together to being commentators in the World Cup. Sachin and Sourav's partnership in the 2000s was also known as the golden era of cricket as Ganguly managed to revive Team India from massive blows like match-fixing scandals and poor performances. Sachin and Sourav even led the newly revived Team India to the 2003 World Cup finals with Australia. It, therefore, makes us quite nostalgic to think about the years that these two played for India and the heights the national team reached under their tutelage.

Check out the tweet below:

Happy Birthday Dadi! From playing with you in our Under-15 days to now commentating with you. It’s been quite a journey. Have a great year ahead!

pic.twitter.com/Ijnder6RJN

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 8, 2019

What is so interesting about this tweet is that Sachin used "Dadi" instead of the universal Dada for Ganguly. It is extremely adorable to see how two of the best players also share such a strong bond. They are now seen together in the commentary box during Team India's matches. Sachin Tendulkar recently posted a picture with Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag, and VVS Lakshman during the India vs England match. He wrote how they would be always together, be it the dressing room or the commentary box.

Check the picture below:

From the dressing room, to the commentary box

🎙️

... together always!

#CWC19

pic.twitter.com/xl66hWTACC

— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 1, 2019

Coming to the World Cup, India has qualified as a semifinalist along with New Zealand, Australia, and England. India will face New Zealand on July 9, 2019. We cannot wait to see if the Men in Blue can bring the cup home this time!