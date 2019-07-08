Priyanka Kaul July 08 2019, 2.53 pm July 08 2019, 2.53 pm

As Sourav Ganguly turns 47 today, wishes poured in for the cricketer all over the social media. The cricketer has various nicknames. Most lovingly called ‘Dada,’ he’s also known as ‘Prince of Kolkata’, and ‘The God of the Off Side’, among others. Touted as one of the best Captains the India team ever had, here are a few tweets that will take us back to his most precious moments with fellow teammates. Gear up for some nostalgia ahead.

Happy Birthday to a 56” Captain , Dada @SGanguly99 ! 56 inch chest, 8th day of the 7th month, 8*7 = 56 and a World Cup average of 56. #HappyBirthdayDada , May God Bless You ! pic.twitter.com/Dcgj9jrEUE — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 8, 2019

Many more happy returns of the day @SGanguly99 ! Wish you ever more success and love #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/qM2qraIFtT — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) July 8, 2019

Happy Birthday to a man who brought about a fantastic transition in Indian cricket, a brilliant leader who backed guys he believed in to the fullest . But aise kaun chadhta hai , Dada @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/tuOwPejGm1 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 8, 2019

Happy birthday dada!!!! You have been the greatest pillar to Indian cricket!!! Thanks for your guidance towards everything!!! A true legend who has made some golden memories 🙏🙏🙏 May god shower lots of blessings and love! @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/VqkDLsOhzm — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) July 8, 2019

Many happy returns of the day dada! The man who changed the face of Indian cricket. @SGanguly99 #HappyBirthdayDada pic.twitter.com/DbJmZn6lDO — Pragyan Prayas Ojha (@pragyanojha) July 8, 2019

Yuvraj Singh too credited the former captain as his captioned said 'The man who built and supported us for the future!"

It was in 2000 when Sourav Ganguly was handed over the captaincy of the Indian Cricket team. It was the time when no cricketer was willing to take it up and the reasons were plenty. The team was young and inexperienced. People had largely lost interest and faith in the game due to match-fixing scandals. But the Bengal tiger is not considered the name who changed the face of Indian cricket for nothing.

It was Ganguly, who not only brought back the interest but also built the team and led them into winning matches (first series victory against South Africa, qualified for the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy). His aggression speaks of his dedication he has put into pushing the team forward.

The most iconic wins under his leadership remain the win over England in the Natwest tri-series. The shirtless celebration of the former captain at the Lord’s balcony has been etched in our memory as it remains India’s one of the most significant wins.