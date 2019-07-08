As Sourav Ganguly turns 47 today, wishes poured in for the cricketer all over the social media. The cricketer has various nicknames. Most lovingly called ‘Dada,’ he’s also known as ‘Prince of Kolkata’, and ‘The God of the Off Side’, among others. Touted as one of the best Captains the India team ever had, here are a few tweets that will take us back to his most precious moments with fellow teammates. Gear up for some nostalgia ahead.
Virender Sehwag had his own eccentric wish for Dada:
Check out VVS Laxman’s short and sweet message:
Mohammad Kaif’s wish will leave you in splits:
Ishant Sharma too wished the ‘greatest pillar to Indian Cricket’:
Pragyan Prayas Ojha in his tweet called him ‘the name who changed the face of Indian cricket’, and we can’t agree more:
Yuvraj Singh too credited the former captain as his captioned said 'The man who built and supported us for the future!"
The man who built and supported us for the future ! You will always be special to me ❤️ lots of love and best wishes to you dadi have a great birthday 🎂 @souravganguly
It was in 2000 when Sourav Ganguly was handed over the captaincy of the Indian Cricket team. It was the time when no cricketer was willing to take it up and the reasons were plenty. The team was young and inexperienced. People had largely lost interest and faith in the game due to match-fixing scandals. But the Bengal tiger is not considered the name who changed the face of Indian cricket for nothing.
It was Ganguly, who not only brought back the interest but also built the team and led them into winning matches (first series victory against South Africa, qualified for the finals of the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy). His aggression speaks of his dedication he has put into pushing the team forward.
The most iconic wins under his leadership remain the win over England in the Natwest tri-series. The shirtless celebration of the former captain at the Lord’s balcony has been etched in our memory as it remains India’s one of the most significant wins.
A legend in himself, Dada has been Indian team's prized possession. We wish him a Happy Birthday!