July 10 2019

Sunil Gavaskar rings in his 70th birthday today. He was lovingly called as little master, little because of his height and master because of his expertise as a batsman. Because of his ability to concentrate for long hours on the pitch and his defensive skills, the cricketer was considered as one of the most reliable cricketers. Here are some of the tweets wishing Gavaskar a happy birthday.

His friends from cricket like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan and others took to social media to wish him on his special day. Check out their tweets below:

Wishing a very happy birthday to an extremely special man, whose passion for the game even to this day is an inspiration for us... just as his batting was! May God always keep you happy and healthy Gavaskar Sir. pic.twitter.com/C2UOnvNyYI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 10, 2019

Happy birthday to the legend #SunilGavaskar Sir. May you have a wonderful year ahead.. pic.twitter.com/QA2skh0xOy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 10, 2019

Might be turning 70 but still looks 40 the great man. Happy bday S 👍🏻 https://t.co/4k0zuC5G5y — Michael Clarke (@MClarke23) July 10, 2019

Happy birthday #SunilGavaskar Sir, have a great year ahead. 🤗 — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 10, 2019

R P Singh's tweet:

Many many happy returns of the day to Sunny paji, happy birthday and have a great day. #HappyBirthdaySunilGavaskar pic.twitter.com/dwBZRqc3UG — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) July 10, 2019

It was in 1971 when Gavaskar had played his first match against West Indies and was the backbone of the team from 1970 to 1980.

Considered as the greatest test opener in the Indian team, he holds the record of being the first Indian batsman to make 10,000 runs in Test Cricket in 1987. It was scored in a match against Pakistan. However, scores did not bother him much. In fact, the cricketer was so oblivious to looking at the scoreboard that once he did not celebrate even a milestone because he probably wasn’t aware he had achieved one. According to the Free Press Journal report, the cricketer had paralleled Sir Don Bradman’s record and was completely unaware about it. It was his 29th century, and the record was unbreakable until three decades!

Gavaskar's introduction to cricket was not a usual boy dreaming to be a cricketer. He was actually a fan of wrestler Maruthi Vadar but was influenced to join cricket because of his uncle, or if we may say, his uncle’s pullover? Gavaskar’s uncle Madhav Mantri used to play for India and it was when our little master’s eye caught sight of Indian’s team pullover. Mantri pushed him to earn it and the rest, as they say, is history.

Sunil Gavaskar took a bow from cricket in 1987 and is a famous cricket commentator now. Here's wishing a happy birthday to the legend.