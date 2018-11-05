Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: Here's a look at the series of records he broke in 2018

A little over a decade ago, the world saw the first glimpse of Virat Kohli as he led the under-19 Indian cricket team to return home with the World Cup title. The name - Virat Kohli - slowly became the most used name in Indian cricket and he soon gained the love of an entire nation. Of course, the transformation into a leader with a high success rate hasn’t happened overnight. It has been carefully structured and the results are telling.

Kohli’s fans all over the globe are well aware of the innumerable records that he has broken and has single-handedly led his team to victory on several occasions. As the country’s ‘New Milestone Man’ turns 30 on Monday, let’s have a look at the plethora of records he broke in 2018.

The recent ODI series between India and West Indies saw Virat scoring three back-to-back centuries, becoming the first Indian batsman to achieve the feat.

During the series, he also became the fastest cricketer to complete 10,000 ODI runs, smashing the record of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. He reached the mark in just 205 innings. With this, Kohli also becomes the fourth Indian (after Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid) and thirteenth batsman to globally achieve the milestone.

This isn’t the first time he scored 1000 runs in a single year. He accomplished the feat in a total of six times in his career so far - 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017. He reached the 1000 run mark this year (2018) in just 11 innings, beating the record held jointly by him and Hashim Amla with 15.

His list of achievements also includes him scoring 286 in three Tests in South Africa and 593 runs in England.

The cricketer aggregated a total of 1063 runs in only 10 matches this year and also completed 2000 runs in Twenty20 Internationals, becoming the fastest to achieve the feat.