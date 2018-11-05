Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!

Ace cricketer and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli turns 30 on Monday and there is a ton of wishes pouring in from across social media for him. Virat Kohli, who recently became the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, has been a record-breaking spree since forever.
The captain cool is currently in Haridwar, celebrating his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma, which means his teammates will not be able to carry on with their traditional cake smearing session this year. But that didn’t act as a hindrance for them to wish the cricketer online.
From his family to colleagues to his fans, everyone made it a point to send birthday wishes to Virat. Fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Vinod Kambli, Virendra Sehwag and many more took to Twitter and Instagram to wish the birthday boy!
To those epic moments we had off the field ! Welcome to the 30s kake 🤪 have a great birthday 🎂 god bless you ❤️🤟 @virat.kohli
A very happy birthday bro @virat.kohli Hope you have a great one and may god shower you with a lot of happiness and success.
Talking about his professional life, Kohli has been on fire this year, leaving his rivals miles behind. Be it the tests matches or the ODIs this year, Virat has made sure to smash all the records on the field. Team India gave Kohli the perfect pre-birthday gift by winning the opening T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night. We wish the superstar of the cricket industry a very Happy Birthday!