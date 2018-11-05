Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!

Ace cricketer and the captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli turns 30 on Monday and there is a ton of wishes pouring in from across social media for him. Virat Kohli, who recently became the fastest to score 10,000 ODI runs, has been a record-breaking spree since forever.

The captain cool is currently in Haridwar, celebrating his birthday with wife Anushka Sharma, which means his teammates will not be able to carry on with their traditional cake smearing session this year. But that didn’t act as a hindrance for them to wish the cricketer online.

On this Dhanteras, wish you a year that is again filled with Runteras. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/f09gppLZON — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 5, 2018

The man who does things just like his name suggests. Happy Birthday @imvkohli. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/g3HpZ0G36E — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) November 5, 2018

From his family to colleagues to his fans, everyone made it a point to send birthday wishes to Virat. Fellow cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Vinod Kambli, Virendra Sehwag and many more took to Twitter and Instagram to wish the birthday boy!

Happy birthday to you brother @imVkohli! Hope to see you break more records and smash more tons this year! God bless : stay happy #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/UV0IBkl4au — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 5, 2018

Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli! Hope this year brings you more success and loads of happiness. #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/9NPaH0x78d — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) November 5, 2018

My SandArt with message #HappyBirthdayVirat Wish you a successful life & great year ahead. @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/tvJEEQerQ0 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) November 5, 2018

Talking about his professional life, Kohli has been on fire this year, leaving his rivals miles behind. Be it the tests matches or the ODIs this year, Virat has made sure to smash all the records on the field. Team India gave Kohli the perfect pre-birthday gift by winning the opening T20I at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday night. We wish the superstar of the cricket industry a very Happy Birthday!