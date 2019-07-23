Divya Ramnani July 23 2019, 5.23 pm July 23 2019, 5.23 pm

Yuzvendra Chahal, popularly known as the Indian cricket team’s frontline leg-spinner, celebrated his 29th birthday on July 23, 2019. Chahal might not have delivered a great performance at the recent World Cup but the cricketer was sure the talk of the town, thanks to his viral picture that featured him relaxing on the cricket ground. LOL! On his special day, Yuzi is being flooded with wishes from across his fans, however, the most special yet hilarious ones came from his colleagues.

Rohit Sharma, who shares a great rapport with Chahal, was among the first ones to send love. Taking to his social media, Sharma shared a picture of them, wherein the two are seen to be having a candid moment on the pitch. In his caption, Rohit labeled him as GOAT (Greatest of all time).

Take a look at Rohit Sharma’s wish for Yuzvendra Chahal here:

Former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, for the witty person that he is, shared the viral picture of Chahal and wished him. In his caption, he lauded the cricketer for his swag by writing, “Happy birthday Yuzivendra Chahal. Isi attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaisa hain.”

Take a look at Virendra Sehwag’s wish for Yuzvendra Chahal here:

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal . Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

Up next was Shikhar Dhawan, who, along with wishing Chahal, also asked for a samosa treat for him. Let’s not miss the fact that Dhawan refers to Yuzi as a teeli (matchstick). LOL!

Here, check out Shikhar Dhawan’s wish for Chahal:

Suresh Raina, too, jumped onto the bandwagon and poured in his wishes for the cricketer. The Chennai Super Kings’ player shared a picture of them, as they were clicked on the pitch.

Have a look at Suresh Raina’s wish for Chahal here:

Well, the official account of BCCI shared a video compilation of some of the funniest bloopers from Yuzi’s very own, Chahal TV. Needless to say, we were left in splits!

Check out the video here:

Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019