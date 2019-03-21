Happy Holi 2019: Mumbai Indians get nostalgic about their childhood celebrations

Imagine, you’re a kid, all set to celebrate the festival of Holi, plans for the same are made a night, in fact, a week before and the excitement makes it literally difficult to sleep. On D-Day, you wake up early in the morning wearing a set of old clothes, oil-up yourself (to get rid of colors, of course), prepare countless water balloons and stock them up in tubs and search ways to splash every inch of them on your friends and family. Brought in so many memories, right? The same happened with Mumbai Indians’ Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, as all of these cricketers revealed their childhood memories of playing Holi.

In a video shared by the official account of Mumbai Indians, our boys in blue cherished all those special moments spent with their family and friends. Krunal Pandya revealed that he looks forward to the time of Holi because all friends and family get together. Talking about the best part of Holi, Pandya said, “You apply color to each other, in fact, you also get to play a lot of pranks. You put water on them.” Same here, Krunal!

Talking about his experience, Jasprit Bumrah recalled saying, “It has been a long time since I have celebrated Holi. It has been six or seven years. We friends used to sit and make water balloons in the night, so that we can throw them from our window in our society. So there are a lot of memories and it was a lot of fun when we used to celebrate Holi.” For all-rounder Jayant Yadav, eggs played a vital role in his festivities, “As you progress, you get to eggs and whatever. A festival is always a good occasion for everyone to get together and eat food together.”

Barinder Sran, on the other hand, stated that he still misses those days when he used to used enjoy splashing colors on his friends, during his childhood. “I still remember in my childhood when we used to play Holi with our friends, we enjoyed a lot. I miss it now.” In the clip, Mumbai Indians’ champ, Kevin Pollard, too, wished the MI Paltan a very Happy Holi!