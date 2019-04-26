Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina's daughters are already setting some BFF goals

Nikita Thakkar April 26 2019, 1.02 pm April 26 2019, 1.02 pm

Yesterday, we had DJ Bravo dedicating his Champions to Super Cubs of Chennai Super Kings. And oh boy, these supercubs are something! Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter Ziva is a sensation on the internet and so is Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya. While these super cubs are keeping the team entertained with their cute little antics, one good quality that they are harbouring while on the go with team CSK is that of making friends. Harbhajan Singh's daughter Hinaya is very good friends with Suresh Raina's daughter Gracia. You may ask how do we know? We thank Geeta Basra for sharing the info!

Geeta (Harbhajan Singh's wife) took to Instagram to share cute videos and pictures of Hinaya and Gracia. In the picture, we see these two cuddling as they are 'reunited' while in the video, Hinaya and Gracia are playing a peek-a-boo with their parents. It is such a cute sight to see these two bonding. Setting some major BFF goals already, huh? Why not, they are super cubs after all!

Check out Geeta Basra's post below:

And mind you, this is not the first time that Geeta has shared pictures of Hinaya and Gracia acting like besties. Check out some other posts of these two munchkins shared by Geeta below:

Chennai Super Kings is currently ruling the IPL 2019 points table by holding the top spot with 16 points. MSD, Bhajji, Raina are in their top form and are killing it in the ongoing season of IPL. Going by their winning streak, one can expect them to be in the finale. But you never know! Nothing is constant in this war of cricket!