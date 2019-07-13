Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 4.43 pm July 13 2019, 4.43 pm

It is a common habit for people to miss the good old days as time passes by. This feeling of nostalgia hit Harbhajan Singh who in turn blessed fans with an old picture of himself and Virender Sehwag from their first tour for BCCI's under 19 World Cup. The under-19 world cup took place in 1998 and was hosted by South Africa. The caption of the picture revealed that this memory was not only of their first tour together but also of their first flight for the tournament. Talk about friends for life.

Memories under19 days our first tour and flight for @BCCI U-19 worldcup for india in South Africa 97/98 great days @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/HxlaMDpxlV — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 13, 2019

The U-19 World Cup was not one of the best tournaments for the Indian team. Although India had gone from the Pool stage to the super league stage but failed to go ahead into the final stage. Nevertheless, it seems that at least two of the U-19 squad's members went onto becoming unforgettable cricketers.

Although Harbhajan was not a part of 2019's World Cup squad, the spin bowler had been very actively supporting them on Twitter. He was in Birmingham on Thursday, along with cricketer Shane Warne, to watch the England vs Australia World Cup semi-final. Following the match, he congratulated England for their win, calling their performance dominating.

View this post on Instagram Magician bowler @shanewarne23 Good to see you yesterday.. A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on Jul 12, 2019 at 2:09am PDT

Dominating performance from England.. the Aussie attack completely Butchered by @JasonRoy20 .. a complete game in all departments by the home team.. getting to Lords like a Lord #ICCCWC2019 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 11, 2019