Harbhajan Singh has a Simran moment with Kajol

Though he’s not playing for India at the moment, Harbhajan Singh is pretty committed to the IPL and had a very successful campaign in 2018. Playing for Chennai Super Kings, he’s seen his side clinch victory. Bhajji is not playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy though, but he did share his own fanboy moment when he met Bollywood actor Kajol.

Jab I met Simran @KajolAtUN my favourite 😍.. wish you all the best for your upcoming movie #HelicopterEela pic.twitter.com/bVccdML6jF — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 8, 2018

Harbhajan took to Twitter to share a selfie of himself with the K3G actor. The spinner looked cool in his cap while Kajol’s shades were something we really liked. Kajol is perhaps best remembered for her role in Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, which was a blockbuster where she played the role of Simran.

#OnThisDay in 2011, a superb effort by @harbhajan_singh and Co. gave us our first Champions League T20 title 🏆😍💙#CricketMeriJaan pic.twitter.com/Q9r7RwblUE — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 9, 2018

Bhajji called her Simran on his post and wished her the best for her upcoming film, Helicopter Eela. Harbhajan last played for India in 2016, in a T20 match against UAE. After that match, the India team saw the inclusion of players such as Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and others. The new players are now the usual choices for matches.

Harbhajan has taken up commentary as a full-time career and makes appearances as an expert in many sports and news channels. He was part of the team led by MS Dhoni which won the World Cup in 2011.