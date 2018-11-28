image
Thursday, November 29th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Harbhajan Singh met Geeta Basra, thanks to her driver!

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh met Geeta Basra, thanks to her driver!

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   November 28 2018, 11.56 pm
back
BollywoodcricketEntertainmentGeeta BasraHarbhajan Singhlove storysportsYuvraj Singh
nextThrowback: When this West Indies player became Man of the Match for neither batting nor bowling
ALSO READ

Cricketers pay tribute to the victims of 26/11 tragedy on its 10th anniversary

Bigg Boss 12: Twitter lauds Sreesanth for his revelation on Bhajji’s ‘thappad’ controversy

Bigg Boss 12 promo: Sreesanth to spill the beans on Bhajji's thappad incident