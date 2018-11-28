Harbhajan Singh met Geeta Basra, thanks to her driver!

Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra tied the knot in 2015 and have been living a blissful life ever since. They are also blessed with a daughter who they named Hinaya Heer. However, the beginning of their love story was quite filmy, if you ask us. For example, Bhajji saw his ladylove on a poster for the first time.

"I saw her in one of her posters and I asked Yuvraj Singh if he knew her. To which, Yuvi replied, he didn't. I asked him to find out. We have a friend named Suved Lohia who knew Geeta and he sent a message to her," he said, at the season 3 of Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha.

After the World Cup win, Harbhajan returned to India and asked Geeta out for coffee but there wasn't any response. When she did message him, it was to ask for a couple of IPL tickets for her driver. Doesn't sound romantic at all, but that was how they first went out.

"To return the favour, she met me and then we kept meeting. And all of a sudden, she said no as she wanted to focus on her career. I took eight to nine months to convince her" Harbhajan added.

Someone ask him if he ever said THANK YOU to the driver?