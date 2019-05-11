Harbhajan Singh shares a throwback image of his Chandigarh cricket academy days

Debanu Das May 11 2019, 4.42 pm May 11 2019, 4.42 pm

Chennai Super Kings bowler Harbhajan Singh has racked up quite a wicket count in the Indian Premier League. Harbhajan picked up two wickets against Delhi Capitals and became the third Indian to claim 150 wickets in the IPL. An alumnus of the Chandigarh academy of cricket, Harbhajan is proving his critics wrong even when he’s a few months away from being 39. The veteran cricketer has been in action for a long, long time and recently shared a throwback picture of himself and his team.

The group, consisting of eight players, is seen sitting on a staircase. Harbhajan mention in the caption that the picture was taken about 23 to 24 years ago. Back in those days, the academy had only two bats for the entire team. It has been years since those days and Bhajji probably has his own bat (and trophy) collection at his residence. In this picture, Harbhajan is the young kid sitting in the corner with a bat. The 38-year-old claimed that those days were the best and he’s ever grateful to them.

In the match against DC, Harbhajan ended with figures of 4-0-31-2. He had picked up the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early and then followed it up with the wicket of Sherfane Rutherford. He also became the fourth player in the IPL to bag 150 wickets.

In the 2019 edition of the IPL, Harbhajan has managed to pick 16 wickets. Impressed with his performance, MS Dhoni credited the bowler saying, “I think the credit needs to go to the spinners: the captain only asks them that I will use you at this point of time. When they get the ball, it’s up to them. Experience counts, but they have to do the hard yards to stay fit for 45-50 days and be at their best and playing in hot conditions.”