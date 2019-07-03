In Com Staff July 03 2019, 12.36 pm July 03 2019, 12.36 pm

Cricket is called India’s new religion. It dominates the minds of innumerable cricket lovers across the length and breadth of the country. It integrates and unites millions and millions of people cutting across the divisions of caste, creed, and religion. In fact, cricket is a phenomenon not just in India but also in a number of other cricket playing countries. Unlike football matches, which get over in just 90 minutes, one-day cricket matches are loaded with fun, frolic, energy, and excitement, all of this going on for a good part of the day.

Well, in recent times India has come out as the major center of world cricket. It is said that the bulk of cricket matches’ revenues are generated from India. And it’s no wonder, the country with a whopping population of around 1.30 Billion (130 crores) and wherein people see cricket as much more than a mere sport, is bound to dominate this sport which interestingly originated in India’s former coloniser, the United Kingdom (U.K.).

The Indian cricket world is swarming with a number of sports stars of the present time and the yesteryears. Thus, we have the likes of Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar and the still playing stars like Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, etc. Well, one significant cricketer who has been one of the best ballers is Harbhajan Singh, simply known as Harbhajan or just Bhajji.

Harbhajan has taken the second highest number of test wickets out of all the off-spin bowlers. He is also the first Indian bowler to take a hat-trick in the world of Test cricket. Bhajji is going to celebrate his birthday on the 3rd of July. Read on to know his future:

Astrological Observations

In the upcoming year, his natural benefic planet Jupiter will be transiting in the 5th and 6th Houses in his Surya Kundli. The movement of Jupiter will positively impact his career and health. In fact, this year will be good for him to focus on his health and fitness. He will find renewed energy to concentrate on his work and will get good results. The positive impact of this transit will help him work towards his goals. He is likely to earn good money, as well.

However, the influence of transiting Rahu and Ketu in adverse houses may keep him under emotional stress. He will need to cope up with this or else he may face more difficulties. Besides, during this phase, he will have more sincerity and determination in learning new things. This development is going to help him. He will also get wiser, which may positively impact his social status, and his image in peoples’ minds will also increase. On the other hand, due to Ketu’s influence, he will face obstacles and difficulties in life, which will push him to work harder and be more productive.

Overall, Saturn’s transit is also not considered so auspicious. At the same time, he is likely to share an excellent relationship with top government officials and other leading personalities. Singh is bound to be blessed, and he is likely to develop a more intellectual attitude towards life. He is sure to become more positive. He will try to change his old pattern of thinking and may even adopt a pure & spiritual thought process. He will continue to face struggling situations. He will need to work really hard in order to move ahead in life. He is an athlete after all and knows all that it takes to be the best. Hard work and determination go hand in hand.