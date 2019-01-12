image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Harbhajan Singh: Wouldn't travel with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul on the same team bus

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh: Wouldn't travel with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul on the same team bus

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   January 12 2019, 12.09 pm
back
Andrew SymondscontroversycricketDarren LehmannHarbhajan SinghHardik PandyaKL RahulKoffee with Karansports
nextIndia vs Australia, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI in Sydney: Behrendorff removes Dhoni for 51
ALSO READ

Kangana Ranaut’s ‘humans don’t need fertility clinic’ comment a jibe at Karan Johar?

AWKWARD: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra together during meet with PM Modi

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya may face two match ban thanks to Koffee with Karan