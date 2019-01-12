Harbhajan Singh: Wouldn't travel with Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul on the same team bus

When these two young cricketers appeared on Koffee With Karan, they had no clue it would get them on the wrong side of the fame. Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have been dropped from India's ongoing ODI series with Australia after their controversial remarks on the show irked outrage on the internet and they received a show cause notice from the CoA. As per a report on Crictracker, the board wants to send them back home while the team management is in favour of keeping them in Australia.

Whether they take their flight back or continue to stay in the land of kangaroos during the series, Hardik and Rahul are clearly losing out on their equation with some of their seniors. Harbhajan Singh, during a conversation with India Today, said he would not even want to prefer traveling in the same team bus with the two. 'You tell me… if you meet them at a party tomorrow, would you want to speak with them. I will not. In fact, I wouldn’t want to travel with them on the same team bus where my wife and daughter will also be present," he said.

That reminds us of Singh's own face-off with Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds, back in 2008. At the heat of the moment, Singh allegedly screamed 'Teri Maa Ki' which Symonds perceived as 'monkey' and controversy surrounding Harbhajan's remark which many thought was racial, cropped up. Harbhajan was known to be not very polite on the 22 yards and even acknowledged that during a conversation with NDTV.

"(Glenn) McGrath sledged me a lot. He felt who's this guy playing after I have dismissed top batsmen. I replied back. He used to sledge once, I replied thrice, he sledged twice, I replied five times. A time came when the Australians stopped sledging me," he said. His tight slap to former cricketer S Sreesanth during an IPL match had driven the latter to tears. Irked by Darren Lehmann's constant sledging, he once pointed out towards Lehmann's abdomen (which he found huge) and asked, 'are you pregnant'?