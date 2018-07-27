Harbhajan Singh’s birthday wish for his daughter is sketched with love

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actress Geeta Basra were added to the long list of Bollywood and sports romancing, when they tied the knot in October 2015. Soon after, in July 2016 the two were blessed with a baby girl. Their daughter Hinaya turns 2-year-old on July 27, 2018 and daddy Harbhajan has a special message for his little munchkin. Mind you, the Turbanator’s wish is ‘sketched’ with love, literally. The cricketer took to Instagram to share a beautiful family picture that was sketched by a fan, and wished his daughter Happy Birthday.

Hinaya has filled his life with love and happiness, cooes Bhajji. How daughters melt their fathers. From an aggressor on field, they turn into marshmallows at the sight of their babies. Just like all the father-daughter duos, these two too share a special bond which is evident from the post.

The picture has been made by a fan of Bhajji. Named Randeep Singh Sohal, a sketch artist, he gifted the picture to the cricketer on the occasion of his daughter’s birthday. Cute.

Talking about Hinaya’s mommy Geeta Basra, the actress has been a part of films like Dil Diya Hai, The Train, Mr Joe B Carvalho and Second Hand Husband. She has been away from the big screen after the birth of her daughter. We wonder if she will ever decide to make a comeback.