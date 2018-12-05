Harbhajan Singh’s Diwali pataka scared off the ladies!

Diwali parties can get noisy and while that leads to noise pollution, it does help people who’re in trouble. Take Harbhajan Singh for example. The off-spinner is one of India’s most successful bowlers, a force to reckon with, yet he has a set of very human problems. Like the rest of the world, he too needs to pass wind, and nature has a very bad habit of calling in at the most inopportune moments.

On the popular chat show called No Filter Neha, Bhajji revealed what could leave anyone red-faced. Yet, he took things sportingly and recollected his fart story. According to Bhajji, there was a big Diwali party where Shah Rukh Khan was performing. In attendance were the Indian team along with the Pakistan team, and some ladies. Harbhajan was sitting among the women and things were going pretty smooth. And then he felt the need to go!

“Mujhe laga phatakon ki awaz itni zor se…kahan mera kuch sunayi dega. Aur mujhe pata nahi chala…mera phataka nikal gaya!” said Harbhajan. (I thought the sound of crackers were so loud…how would anyone hear me? And I had no clue…My fireworks went out!).

The moment his pataka went live, the off-spinner turned around and found the table empty. Apparently, the women had taken off! Ouch!