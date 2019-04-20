Nikita Thakkar April 20 2019, 5.13 pm April 20 2019, 5.13 pm

Who says cricketers are not multi-talented? Look at Harbhajan Singh, he is a man with many talents. The off-spinner creates a storm whenever he is on-field, and well, same is the case on his social media. Recently, he shared a video in which he is showing off his Gatka talent and oh boy, he is a PRO at it. Gatka is a form of martial arts, prominent in the state of Punjab, in which wooden sticks are used instead of swords for fighting.

The video shared by Harbhajan Singh has him performing Gatka with two sticks and that too with utmost finesse. It's probably for an ad that Harbhajan showed this side of his. Our jaws dropped looking at this video and looks like, Geeta Basra, Harbhajan's wife too, is quite surprised at this video of her husband. She dropped a comment saying 'wow didn't know you could do that!!!' on Harbhajan's post. Shikhar Dhawan, who is a part of Delhi Capitals, also was astonished to see this video of Bhajji. In his Insta story, Harbhajan has mentioned that he learnt Gatka when he was a kid.

Check out the comments below:

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra surprised to see his Gatka skills

Harbhajan Singh, who plays for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019, has been in the best form these days. He along with Imran Tahir have been leading the bowling charge of CSK and are the major reason why the team led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni is at the top.

Good going Bhajji!!!