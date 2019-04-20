image
  3. Cricket
Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra surprised to see his Gatka skills

Cricket

Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra surprised to see his Gatka skills

Harbhajan Singh is a pro at Gatka and this video is proof.

back
Geeta BasraHarbhajan SinghIPL 2019Mahendra Singh DhoniShikhar Dhawan
nextIPL 2019 Live Score, MI vs RR: Will Hardik and Pollard help Mumbai post a good total to defend?

within