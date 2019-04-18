Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan controversy

Darshana Devi April 18 2019, 9.44 am April 18 2019, 9.44 am

Unless they go ahead and do something wonderful at the upcoming cricket World Cup in England, 2019 for Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya will best be remembered for their ‘sexist’ and ‘misogynist’ comments on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan recently. Months after the huge controversy and two days after being picked for the ICC World Cup 2019, the duo reunited on Wednesday to celebrate Rahul’s 27th birthday. To mark the special day for his friend, Pandya posted a picture from the birthday bash and described it with a caption in reference to their KWK controversy.

“Brothers for life!!!! No matter what!!!” wrote Pandya alongside the photograph which sees the birthday boy posing with his arm around Pandya's shoulders. The party reportedly took place at a restaurant in Delhi’s Khan Market and the picture has the two standing in front of a bar. While Rahul looks charming in a blue hoodie over a white printed tee and blue jeans, Pandya opted for a glitzy red and black jacket and teamed it up with a pair of round shaped glasses.

Another picture posted by Ishant Sharma has the boys striking a pose for a happy picture alongside Sharma’s wife Pratima Singh. Going by the pictures, the players seem to have had a gala time!

Cutting the cake and eating it as well is not a tradition followed by our cricketers. In this video there’s more on KL’s face than on his plate. Pandya is the culprit here as well but we’re sure Rahul doesn’t mind considering the ‘smear’ campaign he was subjected to after the KWK fiasco.

View this post on Instagram matured friendship never dies @rahulkl and @hardikpandya93 #klrahul#klrahul_thebest#klrahullovers#klrahulclub#everythingisrahulkl#hethebest#birthdayboy#realpz❤️#rishabpant#hardikpandya#andrewtye#samcurran#kl#rahul💝 A post shared by klrahul_thebest (@klrahul_thebest) on Apr 17, 2019 at 12:33pm PDT

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) put the two cricketers under provisional suspension during the Australia ODI series for their comments on Koffee With Karan. They were also slammed by legendary batsman Sunil Gavaskar and World Cup-winning spinner Harbhajan Singh for their controversial remarks. It was on January 24 that their suspension was lifted with immediate effect by CoA and the two could breathe a sigh of relief.