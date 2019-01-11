Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul suspended after outrage over sexist remarks

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul’s misfortune seems to have no end. While there was a recommendation of a ‘two-match ban’ by the CoA chairman, Vinod Rai, there is now a confirmation of their punishment and it’s not very pleasant. The matter has been handed over to the legal cell and reportedly, both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, have been suspended till the investigation in regards to their ‘unwelcomed’ remarks come to a conclusion. According to BCCI’s CoA member, Diana Edulji, “It will be imperative that the players (Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul) be put under suspension till a further course of action is decided for this misconduct as was done in the case of CEO when was sent on leave in the sexual harassment matter.”

According to the BCCI officials, both Hardik and Rahul shall be handed over with a fresh show cause notice before the probe begins. The official further added that the Indian team management will decide on whether they would want to retain the duo or send them back, "The Indian team management will take a call on whether they would want to keep the two with the team or send them back. There is a school of thought that they will be kept with the team as the backlash back home could be severe but the majority in BCCI brass is against the decision.” The Koffee With Karan episode in question that stirred the controversy and sparked all the outrage has been taken down by Hotstar.

It all started when Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan. Pandya was severely thrashed for his misogynistic, crass, sexist and inappropriate comments while KL Rahul was being a spectator, who laughed them off. The cricketer did apologize for his unwelcomed remarks, stating that he got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. But, alas, it was too late. This cuppa coffee proved to be an expensive one.