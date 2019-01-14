Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul tender ‘unconditional apology’ to BCCI for their inappropriate remarks

The Hardik Pandya – KL Rahul mess doesn’t seem to end. Right after their controversial remarks on Koffee With Karan made its way to the internet, the two of them have been under the scanner. It was only recently when both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended by the BCCI pending enquiry. In a response to the same, the two of them have tendered an 'unconditional apologies' for their sexist remarks on the show. In their apology, the duo requested that BCCI should correct them and not end their careers.

However, the CoA members of the BCCI don't appear to be convinced as they decided to form 10-member unit demanding a Special General Meeting (SGM) to appoint an ombudsman for an enquiry. CoA member, Diana Edulji, is in favour of inquiry that is being carried out by the officials. According to a senior BCCI official, “Yes, Hardik and Rahul have submitted their reply to the fresh show-cause notices that were served to them. They have tendered an unconditional apology. The CoA chief has instructed the CEO to conduct an inquiry as per clause 41 (c) of the new BCCI constitution.” While Edulji feared a ‘cover-up’ in the controversy, Vinod Rai, the CoA chief, in an email to her clarified that the BCCI has no intentions of ending the careers of the cricketers in question.

The email read, “Please be assured that the desire to conduct the inquiry is not a desire to ‘cover up’. The interest of cricket in India has to be kept in mind. The off the ground act of the players was deplorable. It was crass as I said immediately after reading the comments. It is our responsibility to reprimand them, take corrective action, sensitise them of their misdemeanour and then get them back on to the ground once they have suffered the consequences.”

The email further states that an appeal has been made to the Supreme Court, to appoint an Ombudsman for the case. “During the 17th (January) hearing, we request the hon Court to appoint an Ombudsman. However, in the unlikely event of the Hon. Court not being able to appoint an Ombudsman in the hearing scheduled for the 17th Jan 2019, we must go ahead and appoint an ad-hoc ombudsman as per legal advice received by us. The ombudsman, so appointed, can take a final view on the players based on the inquiry report submitting by the CEO.”