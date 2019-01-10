Hardik Pandya controversy: When Rahul Dravid proved cricket is indeed a gentleman's game

Cricket stars KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya are currently grabbing the limelight for all the wrong reasons. It was when the two cricketers picked Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar as their favourite that the duo fell prey to trolls on Twitter. But Hardik dug himself a hole with his ‘misogynist’ and ‘sexist’ comments. His 'I am a womaniser' attitude irked several netizens who went on to state that 'cricket is not a gentleman's game anymore'. Amidst the heated controversy, we dug up an old interview of a former cricketer who once fell prey to a mischievous prank and how he responded to it proving that 'cricket is indeed a gentleman's game'.

The incident dates back to 2010, when the team of MTV’s famous show Bakra managed to pull off a prank on Rahul Dravid. A female journalist supposedly came to interview Dravid all the way from Singapore. Once the interview wrapped up, she tried to convince Dravid to marry her. At first, Dravid got the shock of his life by seeing the girl’s strange behaviour. He later tried to escape the room but was interrupted by her fake father, who begged him to marry his daughter. The man of principles that he is, Dravid eventually emerged a winner. Just when he was set to lose his cool, the entire team of the show along with Cyrus Broacha walked in the room and revealed the prank.

Well Hardik Pandya incident reminded me of a young Rahul Dravid who was bullied in MTV Bakra and how well he responded to it. You always can set the right example if you have it in you. Must watch! pic.twitter.com/5X4Py9LvR9 — Chandramukhi🐥Stark (@FlawedSenorita) 9 January 2019

For those who are wondering who the female journalist was, she is Sayali Bhagat, who later went on to become an actor. She starred in the Emraan Hashmi starrer The Train, in a pivotal role.