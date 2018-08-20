Hardik Pandya doesn’t want to be Kapil Dev, slams Michael Holding

Hardik Pandya picked up five wickets in the third Test against England at Trent Bridge at a time when many have been criticizing the all-rounder’s performance. Pandya had been wicketless at the first Test though he did pick up three at Lords. With critics doing what they do best, Pandya spoke for himself and advised pundits such as, West Indian legend Michael Holding, not to compare him to Kapil Dev.

India's Hardik Pandya (C) celebrates with teammates after taking his fifth wicket, that of England's Stuart Broad during play on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /

Holding said that Pandya was ‘nowhere near’ becoming the ‘next Kapil Dev’. He also added that Pandya’s poor consistency in bowling was his main drawback. Pandya’s five wicket haul in Trent Bridge however, can potentially silence his critics. Speaking about them, Pandya was quoted by media outlets as saying: "I don't play for them (critics). They are getting paid for what they saying, which I don't even want to know about. I don't' even care what they say. I play for my county. I am doing my job — play for my county and they're doing their job.”

India's Hardik Pandya walks off with the ball after taking five wickets during play on the second day of the third Test cricket match between England and India at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, central England on August 19, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / Paul ELLIS /

Pandya also said that people begin comparisons but whenever things go south, they are quick to say that a player is not good. “I never wanted to be Kapil Dev. Let me be Hardik Pandya, I have reached this stage,” he told the media.

Meanwhile, Pandya put up a picture of himself touring in England and was slammed by trolls who ‘advised’ him to practice more.