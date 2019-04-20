Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul fined Rs 20 lakh each by BCCI, courtesy their remarks on Koffee With Karan

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 6.13 pm April 20 2019, 6.13 pm

The Koffee With Karan fiasco refuses to die for Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and opener KL Rahul. The duo who got pulled up because of their derogatory remarks on the chat show hosted by Karan Johar is still at the receiving it. As per the latest update, Hardik and Rahul have been fined Rs 20 lakh each by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). For the unaware, the players had already missed out on earning of about Rs 30 lakh as they had been sent back from the tour of Australia post the episode received backlash.

According to the report published on the BCCI website, ombudsman D.K. Jain directed both the players to pay Rs 1 lakh each to the widows of 10 constables in paramilitary forces who have lost their lives on duty. The two have also been asked to deposit Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created for the promotion of cricket for the blind in the country. Hardik and Rahul are facing this brunt for their sexist remarks on a popular TV chat show on Star World.

The report, undersigned by ombudsman D.K. Jain, states, “If the amounts are not paid/ deposited by the players within the time granted (four weeks), the BCCI may deduct the said amounts from the match fees payable to the players and make the requisite deposits.” In a country where cricket is treated as a religion, Jain feels that the cricketers are role models and that the players should conduct themselves in the manner befitting of that stature.

Meanwhile, Hardik and Rahul, are doing a good show on Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab respectively at the ongoing IPL season. They have moved on from the fiasco and Hardik had recently shared a picture on social media sayings 'brothers for life'.

Well, the controversy may have threatened to derail the promising careers of the two Indian players, but their friendship is still intact.