Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul slapped with show cause notice by BCCI for their comments on women

When Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on Koffee With Karan 6, the couch gave them an interesting ride. Karan Johar has his way of pulling out not just secrets but a secret side of the guest's personality. What probably seemed 'cool' at that moment, is now costing the two young cricketers quite heavily. Hardik's comments on his stint with women did not go down with many; especially the BCCI. He and Rahul have now been slammed with a show-cause notice.

“We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul for their comments. They have given 24 hours to give an explanation,” Vinod Rai, the chief of Committee of Administrators at BCCI told Hindustan Times. On Wednesday morning, Hardik issued an apology on social media, as he probably felt the trouble arriving. Stating that he got 'carried away', he said it was not his intention to hurt anyone. However, nowhere did he make an effort of taking his words back.

The BCCI isn't meeting with a mere apology though and believes that his conducts were unacceptable and he is not sufficiently serious about the 'gravely serious issue of respecting women'. Hardik, who suffered an injury, wasn't a part of recent India vs Australia test series. With fresh trouble hitting him, we aren't sure how his coming few days on the 22 yards will be impacted now.