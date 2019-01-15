Hardik Pandya loses Khar Gymkhana honorary membership and Gillette endorsement due to Koffee With Karan

With the on-going course of events, Hardik Pandya’s regret of sipping Karan Johar’s over-expensive Koffee might have only increased. It was only recently when both, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were suspended by the BCCI over a pending enquiry because of Pandya’s controversial remarks on the chat show. Now, the all-rounder has lost his honorary membership of Mumbai’s reputed Khar Gymkhana, all thanks to his offending statements on Koffee With Karan. According to the General Secretary of Khar Gymkhana, the decision of cancelling Pandya’s membership was taken during a meeting arranged by Gym’s managing committee.

"Our 4000 member strong social media handle has received a lot of outcry against Hardik Pandya and his comments. They, particularly the women members wanted the club to take some action and be proactive. So in our managing committee meeting, we decided to revoke the three-year membership we had given him last October," said the General Secretary of Khar Gymkhana, to a news portal. However, that's not all. The cricketer has also lost his brand endorsement deal with a reputed personal care brand – Gillette.

Post Pandya’s appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Gillette came up with their latest campaign ‘#TheBestMenCanBe’ on social media, as an effort to inspire, educate and help men of all generations to achieve their best and become a suitable role model for the upcoming generation. Well, many have assumed this campaign is a potential dig at Hardik’s unwelcomed comments.

It all started when Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul appeared on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan and made cringe-worthy remarks about the opposite gender. Their statements sparked widespread outrage on the internet and ever since then, the two have been under the scanner.