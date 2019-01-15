image
Wednesday, January 16th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hardik Pandya loses Khar Gymkhana honorary membership and Gillette endorsement due to Koffee With Karan

Cricket

Hardik Pandya loses Khar Gymkhana honorary membership and Gillette endorsement due to Koffee With Karan

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 15 2019, 10.37 pm
back
cricketEntertainmentHardik PandyaHardik Pandya Controversykaran joharKL RahulKoffee with KaransportsTelevision
nextIndia VS Australia 2nd ODI: MS Dhoni strikes a brilliant comeback and the Twitterverse can’t stop celebrating
ALSO READ

Dwayne Johnson sets record straight about a fabricated interview

Katy Perry once humped a ‘Tom Cruise’ tree and got suspended

Twitter turns into a meme world after watching the trailer of Spider Man Far From Home