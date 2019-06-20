Priyanka Kaul June 20 2019, 11.44 pm June 20 2019, 11.44 pm

The Indian cricket team’s young all-rounder Hardik Pandya has a personality that stands out. He debuted as a fast-balling all-rounder in 2016. What makes him stand out is that not only he is known to bowl at a quick pace of 135-145 kmph, but if sent at even no 5 or 6 in the batting order, he can pull off quick runs for the team. To sum up, he is considered the trump card of the Indian cricket team.

Given the fact he is loaded with talent, having a huge fan following is no big deal. The cricketer recently took to his Instagram and shared as his account reached a following of 7 million!

Hardik Pandya’s account is full of vividly diverse posts. He keeps his fans posted with his latest pictures in his super funky outfits, or with his team and fellow cricketers. One can see him carrying a flamboyant personality with panache.

Even though his appearance on the famous chat show Koffee with Karan with fellow cricketer KLRahul was one to celebrate, Pandya had ended up in controversy after he had spoken creepily about women. He had boasted about his hookups with a lot of women and showed off about this to his parents as well. It was his comment “aaj main kar ke aaya” that landed him in trouble. Fans and followers blasted him. Veteran cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh too denounced his remarks. His contact with Gillette was terminated. He was even replaced by Vijay Shankar during the then ODI series in Australia.

Pandya had later apologised profusely, on his Twitter. He said, “After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way." He further added, "Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."