Hardik Pandya shows off his dance skills as Bharat Army chants on

Hardik Pandya is pretty much the Chris Gayle of Indian cricket. The all-rounder may not be on the team sheet for the ongoing Tests against Australia, but he’s very much with the team. Pandya was injured during the Asia Cup and as such, was ruled out of it. He has, since, recovered but has not been declared ready to play for the national team yet. However, Hardik is fit enough to be the substitute fielder.

Prior to the start of the fourth day of the Sydney Test, Pandya was warming up, just in case he needed to come in as a substitute. He was close enough to the stands and could well hear the Bharat Army chanting. Being the sporty lad that he is, Pandya got into a jig as the fans continued their singing. Pandya’s return to the team is eagerly awaited as he’s been out of it for a long time. Pandya had sustained a lower-back injury during the Asia Cup 2018 and was forced to miss out on the West Indies series and the T20 series against Australia. He played for Baroda in the Ranji Trophy and made his way back to the Indian team.

The fourth day at Sydney was marred by bad weather and poor light, forcing a major portion of the day to be wasted. Only one session was carried out and India managed to bowl out Australia for 300 and enforce the follow-on.