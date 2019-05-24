Hardik Pandya Then and Now: From being a fan to playing for India, it has been a ‘dream come true’

Debanu Das May 24 2019, 10.55 pm May 24 2019, 10.55 pm

From being a controversial figure to becoming a crucial match-winner, Hardik Pandya has come a long way. The all-rounder is called in at key moments of any game to help pull the team out of critical situations. Hardik did it for Mumbai Indians, and he’s done it for India as well. He’ll hope to do the same again in the World Cup. Hardik’s passion for the game has been there for a long time. When India won their second World Cup, Hardik was busy cheering for the side with his buddies. That was back in 2011.

Fast forward to 2019 and we have the same boy, only more matured, donning the blues of Team India. We’re sure that back in 2011, Hardik harbored dreams of playing for India. Not only is he living that dream, but he is also fortunate enough to play with legends of the game like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. Kohli has won the cup with both the junior and the senior team. A new picture shared by Hardik shows him with his friends in 2011, and now with the likes of MSD, Shikhar Dhawan and Jasprit Bumrah.

Hardik Pandya was a fan, now we are his fans

From cheering and celebrating India’s World Cup triumph in 2011 to representing #TeamIndia in World Cup 2019, it has been a dream come true 🏆🇮🇳 #cwc19 pic.twitter.com/6fDyB29y5r — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 24, 2019

Hardik made his debut for India on January 2016 when the team was touring Australia. Playing for Baroda in 2016, he made heads turn with a tally of 377 runs in a span of 10 matches. Hardik rarely had to look away from being selected in the team. Since his debut, he was pretty much a sure shot in limited overs cricket for India. In the recently concluded IPL, Hardik helped Mumbai Indians lift the trophy and aggregated 402 runs with a strike rate of over 190.

However, the immense fame also resulted in a lot of scrutiny once he made a number of unsavory comments on a talk show. The result was his immediate suspension from the team and a number of disciplinary actions. Since that happened, Pandya has kept his head down and worked hard at his game. Here's hoping that he turns out to be a part of a World Cup winning squad so that when he gets back home the words -- main kar ke aya hoon -- means something entirely different.