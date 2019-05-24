  3. Cricket
Hardik Pandya Then and Now: From being a fan to playing for India, it has been a ‘dream come true’

Cricket

Hardik Pandya Then and Now: From being a fan to playing for India, it has been a ‘dream come true’

Hardik Pandya evolved from being a fanboy to making us his fanboys.

back
cricketHardik PandyaJasprit BumrahMS DhoniMumbai IndiansShikhar DhawansportsTeam IndiaThrowbackWC 2011WC 2019World Cup 2011World Cup 2019
nextVirat Kohli and Harry Kane exchange pleasantries, but Abhishek Bachchan is in troll mode

within