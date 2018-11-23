Hardik Pandya works his legs with 500 kg weight, but we also recommend NO SMOKING

Work, eat and sleep; all on time. That's pretty much the fitness mantra Hardik Pandya has sent out before. The Cricketer combines a range of exercises including power weightlifting, push-ups, pull-ups, crunches and running, apart from gymming. In his latest Instagram story, we saw him performing a gruelling leg push with as much as 500 kg of weight!

Impressive, right? Also, check out this super motivational video of him, enjoying a session of weightlifting. As he writes, nothing will get you going like a good workout session!

That's really motivating. But here's something else we are also pondering about. How many of you came across that video of Hardik enjoying a smoke at Sakshi Dhoni's 30th birthday celebration in Mumbai? It was quite surprising, knowing that sportsmen are usually away from smoking. It can not only affect their health and fitness in really bad ways but has all adverse impacts on their stamina too. The Cricketer probably did not expect his smoking to be visible in the video. Sadly, it was.

Dear Hardik, we are super impressed with how you take utmost care of your fitness. But how about quitting smoking as well? For not just becoming a better cricketer but also a great example?