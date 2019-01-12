image
Saturday, January 12th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hardik Pandya’s father defends the cricketer by calling him innocent

Cricket

Hardik Pandya’s father defends the cricketer by calling him innocent

Divya RamnaniDivya Ramnani   January 12 2019, 12.05 am
back
Board for Control in IndiacricketDiana EduljiEntertainmentHardik Pandyakaran joharKL Rahul. BCCIKoffee with KaransportsVinod Rai
nextHardik Pandya and KL Rahul suspended after outrage over sexist remarks
ALSO READ

Cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya may face two match ban thanks to Koffee with Karan

Hardik Pandya controversy: When Rahul Dravid proved cricket is indeed a gentleman's game

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul slapped with show cause notice by BCCI for their comments on women