Hardik Pandya’s father defends the cricketer by calling him innocent

With Hardik Pandya gaining mileage for all the wrong reasons, his father, Himanshu Pandya has come up with an extremely naive justification for his son’s misogynist, inappropriate, cringe-worthy remarks. In an interview to a news daily, Pandya’s father mentioned that he didn’t mean to hurt anybody’s sentiments and whatever he said, was for the sake of entertainment, “I don’t think people should read too much into his comments. It was an entertainment show and his comments were made in a light-hearted manner. He was only looking to entertain the audience. So, it (comments) should not be viewed very seriously or negatively. He is an innocent boy with a very fun- loving nature.”

Mr Pandya, we don’t think his comments that disparaged the opposite gender are supposed to be taken in a ‘light-hearted way’ or are said ‘for the sake of entertainment’. Your son, Hardik, has been called out for all the right reasons. Him talking about how observes a woman move, “I like to watch and observe how they move. I am a little from the black side so I need to see how they move” or ranting about his sex life by saying, “When I lost my virginity, I came home and said, Main karke aaya hai aaj,” or maybe objectifying the opposite gender by saying, “Nahi nai aisa kuch nai hai, talent pe hota hai. Jisko mila woh leke jao’” is clearly not entertaining. First of all, what black side is this Gujju boy talking of? Secondly, we would rather call him a misogynist who is suffering from verbal diarrhoea.

Pandya’s father seems to be unapologetic about his stints. BCCI has opted for the legal route by suspending both Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul until the investigation continues.