Cricket Harsha Bhogle is all about performance, and boredom is not an option Debanu Das March 18 2019, 10.11 pm March 18 2019, 10.11 pm

Harsha Bhogle started his career playing small level cricket. At the age of 19, he began commentating for All India Radio. His journey had him covering several prominent cricket tournaments across the world. He is the author of several books, writes columns and hosts shows and he’s been doing this for decades. Now the question arises: Doesn’t Harsha get bored doing the same stuff all the time? Anyone would be, right? A fan did us all a favour and asked him just that.

The Twitter exchange was initiated by a person going by the name Tapas Kumar Das. He asked Harsha if he ever gets bored doing his job, despite it being one of his passions. A legit question, no doubt, and it got Twitteratti curious about how the man himself would reply. Harsha tweeted that it is his job and that he is paid to deliver his best. “Boredom”, according to Harsha, is not an option for him because it gets in the way of his performance.

It is also my job and I am paid to deliver my best. Boredom isn't an option because it interferes with performance. https://t.co/eNCEHujRMM — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 18, 2019

Harsha is quite active on Twitter, engaging with his followers and sharing his analysis and comments. He was a part of the commentary team during India’s recently concluded series against Australia. He has been covering the IPL from 2009. However, in 2016, his IPL contract as a commentator was reportedly terminated. In 2008, he was associated with Mumbai Indians as an advisor.

Harsha and his wife Anita are the authors of a book titled The Winning Way, which is based on business knowledge taken from sports. He is also credited to authoring the biography of former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin.