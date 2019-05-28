Hasan Minhaj bombards Lalit Modi with some hard-hitting questions in the latest episode of Patriot Act

Divya Ramnani May 28 2019, 7.42 pm May 28 2019, 7.42 pm

Indian-American stand-up artist Hasan Minhaj has become a household name after his take on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 for Netflix’s Patriot Act. His analysis on the current state of Indian politics and a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought him at the receiving end of criticism. After politics, Minhaj’s next area of interest seems to be Indian cricketing and the corruption within it. As India gears up for the World Cup 2019, Hasan has come up with a new episode on The Patriot Act, which is called Cricket corruption. Well, believe it or not, when we talk of cricket controversies, the one person that comes to our mind is Lalit Modi.

Recently, Hasan Minhaj interview Lalit Modi in London and the two discussed various topics, including that of Lalit's IPL controversies. The comedian shared a hilarious 40-second-clip from the interview and it’s all about him grilling Modi. In the clip shared by Hasan, he could be seen talking about how Lalit Modi left India to avoid jail time for kidnapping charges. To this, Lalit responds saying that there wasn’t any jail time, instead, he contributed towards ‘200 hours of community service’.

Here’s a sneak peek into Hasan Minhaj interviewing Lalit Modi:

Couldn't leave London without reading @LalitKModi's rap sheet to his face. pic.twitter.com/cLqghR2Fmc — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) May 27, 2019

If you want to talk about cricket in India, you have to talk @LalitKModi. https://t.co/08TpLLKOZR pic.twitter.com/kti7jSwJKz — Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj (@patriotact) May 26, 2019

Moreover, Hasan also read out Lalit Modi’s rap sheet to his face. He said, “The BCCI found you guilty of eight counts of misconduct, including rigging bids for franchise owners you preferred and accepting kickbacks from broadcast deals. The Indian government has opened more than a dozen investigations into your financial dealings with the IPL, including money laundering” A charged-up Lalit Modi responds by saying that hasn’t done anything wrong and that the ‘government has not found zilch’ on him. He added, “They can keep digging, digging, digging till the cows come home.”

Lalit Modi, the man who started the Indian Premier League, was ousted minutes after the finale of its third edition because of his monetary scams.