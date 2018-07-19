He likes to know it, know it! Adam Gilchrist bats for Sachin Tendulkar’s a**

Adam Gilchrist is one of those players you wouldn’t want to mess around with. At his peak, the wicketkeeper-batsman sent shivers down every bowler with his masterclass batting. Along with Mathew Hayden, Gilly would open the Australian batting and send the ball racing to every end of the field. But there’s one man who troubled him, and another whose ‘a***’ he knew pretty well.

Gilchrist believes that the Australian team faced a tough time when facing the likes of Brian Lara and Sachin Tendulkar. “When it came to Sachin Tendulkar I had way too much time to appreciate (his batting). I know the dimensions of his a*** from seeing it in close range from wicket-keeping behind him for hour after hour after hour,” said Gilchrist, to Fox Footy.

Besides Sachin and Lara who rattled the star-studded Aussie bowling, Gilchrist, one of the most feared batsmen, revealed that the bowler he feared most wasn’t physically intimidating. “It was more psychologically and almost to the point of embarrassment – it was Murali,” said Gilchrist, adding that he “couldn’t pick him.”

Gilly also said that Muttiah Muralitharan could turn the ball far both ways and it caused trouble for him. The star batsman added that Murali could make one feel like an under-10 facing a men’s A-grade squad.

Clearly, Adam has his way with words. Noticing the a** of Sachin Tendulkar while he shot that perfect straight drive, one has to have special observation skills for that. You certainly score a ten on that, Gilly boy!