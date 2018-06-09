Hear this! Virat Kohli’s wax statue damaged as eager fans chip off his ear

India captain Virat Kohli had his wax statue unveiled at the Madame Tussauds museum in New Delhi just two days ago and it has already suffered damage at the hands of eager fans. The statue was sent in for repairs as soon as museum staff noticed the damage.

Delhiites get a bite of #ViratKohli quite literally at #MadameTussauds PC Statesman pic.twitter.com/FNLARdIQi6 — Bharat Sharma (@sharmabharat45) June 7, 2018

A small piece of Kohli’s right ear was chipped off soon after the statue was unveiled for public display. "Yes, it was damaged. But now the statue has been rectified. Kohli's statue ear was damaged...We have fixed it immediately and fans are most welcome to visit the museum to take the photos with the India captain's statue," a Madame Tussauds official told NDTV.

Besides Kohli, other sports stars such as Lionel Messi, Kapil Dev, and Usain Bolt also have their wax figures installed at the Indian branch of the museum. In a statement from Madame Tussauds, Kohli was quoted as saying: "This experience is going to be stored in the fond memories of my life... now waiting to see the fan reactions.”

The Kohli figure in New Delhi is dressed in the hues of India’s cricket jersey and shows him poised for a shot. The India skipper’s rise to international fame came as a result of his incredible performances in all formats of the game.