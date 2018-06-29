Here's a style guide by ace cricketer Hardik Pandya for all the dusky men out there

Cricketer Hardik Pandya is a man with a fit bod and happens to an all-rounder in the truest sense of the word. We are not talking only about the prowess in the field. Apart from being considered as a dependable player in the Indian cricket team, he has proved his mettle in the field of modelling as well. He does not do it professionally, of course, but we have no doubt that he would rock it there too, in case he decides to do that instead of playing cricket.

Don't believe us? Keep reading. We have compiled a list of 10 pictures of Hardik Pandya that support what we claim. And not to miss, he personifies a quite a few of style lessons for dark Indian men.

How not to look boring in formals. To give a seemingly boring formal look a sharp edge, crop your trousers at the ankles. Also, don't shy away from colouring and going for adventurous haircuts.

Bold accessories give you that sexy swag vibe when added to one’s overall look.

Men with dark complexion are usually averse to wearing bright colours. This needs to change. Embrace bright colours like it's no one's business. Look at Hardik rocking this red achkan.

Don't shy away from getting experimental with what you wear. Get adventurous with silhouettes for an extremely high fashion, Parisian look. Who will refuse to give their number when one looks like that?

Want to amp up your everyday look? Start using tie pins and cufflinks for a polished and sexy looking appeal.

A bold, statement watch will always take your style game to the next level. They double up as an investment too.

The evergreen leather jackets are always the safest choice. They will also make your highlights (if you have) and accessories pop. Look at Hardik here with all the SRK vibes from DDLJ.

When in doubt, just go for a buzz cut + a well-tailored black suit. Ladies will be hyperventilating!

Be the object of every bro's envy by layering it up real nice. Street style will always be hot. Just be open to experimenting with asymmetric hemlines and patterns. Try on different pieces with different lengths till you find that ideal outfit. Once you start doing it regularly, you will easily be able to transform your outfits entirely with layering

Use your old turtlenecks innovatively. Wear them with t-shirts for a very edgy look.

So what you waiting for? Go get that sexy Hardik Pandya look.