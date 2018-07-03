Here’s why Sachin Tendulkar is yet to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame

Former Indian skipper Rahul Dravid was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Sunday last week. This made him only the fifth Indian cricketer to join the list. Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Bishan Singh Bedi and Anil Kumble are the other four Indians to have achieved the honour. Surprisingly, called the God of cricket, Sachin Tendulkar, is yet to make it to the list.

While fans would be curious to know why Tendulkar is yet to be inducted to the ICC Hall of Fame, the fact of the matter is that the cricket legend is not yet eligible to be bestowed upon with the honour.

As per the guidelines, a player should not have played any international contest for the last five years before being included into ICC Hall of Fame. Since Tendulkar retired from international cricket in November 2013, he is not eligible to receive the honour.

He played his farewell Test match at his home ground, Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, in November 2013. It was also the first occasion in the history of Test cricket that a cricketer was playing his 200th match. Apart from being the most capped-player in tests and ODIs, he is also the highest run-scorer in both the formats with 15921 and 18426 runs under his belt in these formats, respectively.

Meanwhile, Dravid, the latest inductee into ICC Hall of Fame, played 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for India with his first international game taking place in 1996. He retired from cricket in 2012. He scored over 10,000 runs in tests and ODIs and also played a sole T20I against England in 2011.

The present coach of India A and U-19 team, Dravid also captained India in 25 Test matches. ‘The Wall’, as he was called, Dravid was known to be one of the composed batsmen and still holds the record of playing most balls (31258) in Test cricket. Along with Dravid, Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, and Claire Taylor, former England wicketkeeper-batswoman, were also inducted into ICC Hall of Fame.

So hope you got the point why Sachin is still not in the Hall of Fame..