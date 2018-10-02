Here's why Virat Kohli was a no show at Asia Cup 2018

Indian Cricket team Captain Virat Kohli's absence from the recently concluded Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai raised many questions. Though the Rohit Sharma led Men In Blue successfully managed to win the title after defeating Bangladesh in the final, there were many questions raised on Kohli's omission from the series and now, finally coach Ravi Shastri has revealed the real reason on his absence from the team.

“Virat needed this rest. Physically he is a bull. You can’t give him out of the ground. And the thing with Virat is if he plays, then you know the level of intensity he brings. So it was a case of just mental fatigue, giving him a break, take your mind off cricket and then come back fresh.” He added that the same process would be followed for other players as well. “And we will have to do it with a lot of other players. You know like Bumah (Jasprit Bumrah), Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar), we have to sustain them and keep them energetic.” said Shastri on Virat missing the Asia Cup.

Talking about Virat, the Captain has been in the good form and scored over 700 runs in all formats on the tour against the South Africans earlier in the year. He continued his good run in England and scored over 500 runs in the test series which india lost 1-4 against the home team.

Post a small break, Kohli will be back to leading the team in the two match test series against the West Indies from October 4.